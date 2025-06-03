Russia seeks closer ties with Pakistan under SCO Framework

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi meets Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, June 3, 2025. — X/@ForeignOffice

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday expressed Russia’s strong interest in expanding bilateral ties with Pakistan through the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), particularly in the area of counter-terrorism, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.

He expressed his remarks during a meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi on Tuesday, who is on official visit to Russia, as per the FO.

Fatemi conveyed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s greetings and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation in key areas including energy, trade, and regional connectivity.

He also provided a comprehensive briefing on developments in South Asia, drawing attention to Pakistan’s concerns about regional escalation risks. In particular, he highlighted the serious implications of India’s threat to disrupt the Indus Waters Treaty by declaring it in so-called "abeyance."

The suspension of the IWT, negotiated by the World Bank in 1960, was among a slew of measures announced by India against Pakistan last month after the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 tourists.

New Delhi accused Pakistan of the attack without presenting evidence and launched missile strikes on Pakistani cities, triggering the worst military clashes in nearly 30 years before both sides agreed to a ceasefire on May 10.

Pakistan launched retaliatory action under "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos" in response to India's unprovoked missile and drone attacks on Pakistani civilians and military sites.

Pakistan downed its six fighter jets, including three Rafale, and dozens of drones. After at least 87 hours, the war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States.

According to ISPR, a total of 53 individuals, including 13 personnel of the armed forces and 40 civilians, were martyred in Indian strikes during the recent military confrontation.

During today's meeting, Lavrov expressed satisfaction with the steady progress in bilateral collaboration and pointed to ongoing joint initiatives such as the development of new steel mills and critical infrastructure projects.

He also reiterated Russia’s support for the normalisation of Pakistan-India relations, citing its potential to positively impact regional stability.

Before concluding the meeting, Fatemi personally delivered a letter from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Russian President Vladimir Putin.