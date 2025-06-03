Met Office forecasts very hot, dry weather during Eid holidays

A volunteer showers a woman with water during a heatwave in Karachi. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast on Tuesday a very hot and dry weather in most plain areas of the country during Eid ul Adha holidays.

The federal government announced four-day Eid holidays, from June 6 to 9.

In a statement, the Met Office said rain, coupled with thunderstorms and dust storms, is expected in the upper parts of the country on June 3 and 4.

The weather department predicted that moist currents are penetrating the northeastern parts of the country, and a westerly wave is also likely to approach the upper parts on June 3.

Under the influence of this weather system, the PMD said duststorms, rain accompanied by thunderstorms, isolated heavy falls, and hailstorms were expected in several areas.

These include Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Mansehra, Battagram, Shangla, Kohistan, and Abbottabad from June 2 to 5, with occasional gaps.

Heavy showers and hailstorms are expected in several parts of the country on June 3 and 4.

Among the affected areas are Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Jhang, and Toba Tek Singh.

Similar weather is also likely in Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Kohat, Bannu, Karak, and Waziristan.

The PMD added that a duststorm is expected in southern Punjab during the same period, adding that rain, coupled with thunderstorms, is expected on the Eid in Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan and Mansehra.

The Met Office warned that windstorms, hailstorms, and lightning may damage loose structures like electric poles, trees, vehicles and solar panels in the upper and central parts of the country.

Farmers are advised to manage their crop activities keeping in view the weather conditions.

The PMD has advised the general public, commuters and tourists to take precautionary measures during the weather activity.