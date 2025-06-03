Sindh CM removes IG prisons over Karachi jailbreak

A cameraman films broken glass windows at the district Malir Jail, after dozens of prisoners escaped from the jail, on the outskirts of Karachi, Pakistan, June 3, 2025. — Reuters

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday removed the inspector general (IG) of prisons and suspended the deputy inspector general (DIG) of prisons as well as the jail superintendent with immediate effect, after inmates escaped from Karachi's Malir Jail during an earthquake evacuation.

Calling the incident "completely unacceptable," the chief minister said it reflected gross negligence and serious inefficiency on the part of the prison administration.

"Those responsible will be held accountable," he said and directed the Sindh home secretary to conduct a comprehensive security audit of Malir jail and all other prisons across the province.

Senior Minister for Information and Transport Sharjeel Memon briefed the media about the decisions taken by the chief minister in the meeting.

The chief minister directed Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah to conduct a thorough investigation of the jailbreak incident by engaging Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi and Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho.

"I cannot tolerate such gross negligence," the CM said and directed the chief secretary to issue notifications.

CM Shah issued these directives while chairing an emergency meeting at the Chief Minister's House to review the jailbreak incident.

It was attended by Senior Minister Memon, Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Chief Secretary Asif, Principal Secretary to CM Agha Wasif, and Home Secretary Muhammad Iqbal.

The CM was briefed that as many as 216 inmates had escaped from Malir mail amid chaos during tremors in the area.

So far, 83 escapees have been re-arrested, while a search operation is actively underway to apprehend the remaining fugitives.

The officials informed the chief minister that the escaped prisoners were involved in minor offences, and none were facing charges of heinous crimes.

CM Murad asked fugitives to surrender voluntarily. "If they fail to surrender, they will face prosecution under the Anti-Terrorism Act and could face imprisonment of up to seven years," he warned.

The incident reportedly occurred when tremors prompted prison staff to move inmates into the open courtyard for safety. However, during the commotion, the situation spiralled out of control, enabling hundreds to break free.

The chief minister emphasised that the jail authorities should have immediately contacted the local district administration and law enforcement agencies for assistance. "There appears to be a complete breakdown in communication and preparedness," he observed.

Later in the day, while speaking to media representatives at the inauguration of the Centre for Rehabilitation of Children with Physical and Neurodevelopmental Disabilities at Numaish, the chief minister reiterated that an impartial and thorough investigation was underway.

"This cannot be ignored. We will fix the loopholes in our prison system and ensure accountability," he said.

CM Murad directed the chief secretary to issue the notifications of the newly posted IG jail, DIG and superintendent jail and report him.