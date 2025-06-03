Malir jailbreak: How earthquake panic led to mass escape

Policemen push the prisoners who had escaped into the van after recapturing them in this still taken from a video. — Geo News

An evacuation carried out as a safety measure during earthquake tremors escalated into one of Karachi’s most significant prison breaks in recent memory. As authorities continue efforts to restore order and locate the fugitives, here is a summary of the developments so far.

A total of 213 inmates fled from Malir Jail late Monday night after being moved out of their cells due to the tremors — a standard procedure followed during emergencies.

Around 80 have been rearrested so far, while efforts continue to track the remaining fugitives. Most of the escapees were reportedly involved in drug-related cases.

According to IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon and other officials, the jailbreak occurred when prisoners from two circles — temporarily moved out as part of emergency protocol — attacked security personnel.

The FC first used batons, then resorted to aerial firing, but the inmates overpowered the guards and fled. One prisoner died in the chaos, though authorities have not confirmed his identity or case.

In the aftermath, bullet marks and empty shells were visible across the prison, while several rooms — including the IT room that stores inmate data — were vandalised. The facility also suffered other infrastructural damage.

Police have increased security in surrounding areas, including Shah Latif Town and Quaidabad. Checkpoints have been set up inside the jail, but no major pickets are in place, and the number of officers on duty remains limited.

With families arriving to seek updates on jailed relatives, police have released a list of the inmates who escaped.

In light of the prisoner escape, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has called an emergency meeting, according to sources.

The meeting, scheduled to take place shortly at the Chief Minister’s House, will be attended by the IG Prisons, DIG Prisons, Chief Secretary, IG Police, and Home Secretary. Sources said the CM has instructed officials to identify those responsible for the jailbreak and ensure accountability.