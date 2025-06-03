Balochistan is, will remain part of Pakistan: DG ISPR

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry addresses a press conference on September 5, 2024. — Screengrab via Facebook/OfficialDGISPR

ISLAMABAD: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has firmly stated that Balochistan is an integral part of Pakistan and can never be separated from it.

Addressing a special session with educators at the Hilal Talks forum, which brought together more than 1,950 senior faculty members from across the country, the DG ISPR issued a series of forceful statements highlighting Indian interference in Balochistan.

He asserted that India is providing complete financial backing to the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), describing the group as "Fitna-e-Hindustan".

He revealed that the leadership of the BLA is currently based in India. “Fitna al-Khawarij says, ‘India should help us’,” he noted, referring to statements by militants seeking Indian assistance. “These are India’s bought-and-paid-for slaves,” the military spokesperson added.

He said India and its proxies pose a grave threat not only to Pakistan but to the stability of the entire region.

The DG ISPR reaffirmed Pakistan's stance that Balochistan is an integral part of the country and can never be separated. “Balochistan is deeply embedded in Pakistan’s economy and society,” he said, expressing confidence that the province would one day become “Pakistan’s richest province.”

He further remarked that he people come from the armed forces, and the armed forces come from the people and that this eternal bond of love will always remain.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasised the need to win back those influenced by extremist elements in Balochistan, calling their reintegration vital for national cohesion and future progress.

Addressing a grand Jirga in Quetta, the premier remarked that grievances should be resolved by sitting together as brothers.

Terrorists were against the progress of Pakistan, he said and urged the people to foil their evil intentions.

Karachi-Quetta highway had become a "bloody highway", he said, adding that funds were being issued for its construction.

The premier announced that 25% of the next PSDP development budget would be allocated to Balochistan. Laptops would be given to the students of the province, he said further.

He maintained that efforts should be made to bring the misguided individuals back into the national mainstream.