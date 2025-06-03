Karachi hit by tenth quake tremor in a single day

Picture showing a Richter scale reading — Reuters

KARACHI: Several parts of Karachi experienced yet another earthquake late on Monday night, marking the tenth tremor in the city within a 24-hour period.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the latest quake had a magnitude of 2.4 on the Richter scale and struck at around 11:16pm.

The epicentre was located near the Malir area, roughly ten kilometres beneath the surface. Tremors were felt in several areas, including Landhi Sherpao Colony and Quaidabad.

However, no injuries or damage to properties have been reported so far. The repeated seismic activity has caused concern among residents as the Met officials say that mild aftershocks may continue over the next couple of days.

An earlier quake was recorded at 8:49pm, with a magnitude of 3.0 on the Richter scale, according to the Seismic Monitoring Centre. The epicentre was located approximately 30 kilometres east of the Defence Housing Authority, at a depth of 13 kilometres, the monitoring centre said.

Earlier, residents reported feeling tremors in the vicinity of Landhi and Malir at approximately 10:25am. Locals from Quaidabad, Malir, Saudabad, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Khokhrapar, Steel Town, and surrounding neighbourhoods also confirmed experiencing the jolts.

A second round of tremors was felt at 11:04am, causing widespread panic. Many residents rushed out of their homes in fear.

The Seismological Centre, in a statement, said the tremor in Landhi and Malir had a magnitude of 3.2. The epicentre was located near Quaidabad at a depth of 10 kilometres. The quake was officially recorded at 10:29am.

It is worth noting that two mild tremors were also felt in Karachi last night.

Chief Meteorologist Aamir Haider, speaking to Geo News, said that four tremors have been felt in Malir, Quaidabad, and nearby areas since Saturday. He confirmed that a quake was recorded at 5:33pm yesterday, with a magnitude of 3.6 and a depth of 10 kilometres. Its epicentre was also near Quaidabad.

Another tremor struck at 1:06am last night, with a magnitude of 3.2 and a depth of 12 kilometres, centred near Gadap Town.

Aamir Haider explained that these tremors are originating from the Landhi Fault Region, which historically has not produced major earthquakes. He noted that the area is seismically active, along with another fault line near Thana Bula Khan.

He added that low-intensity earthquakes are commonly reported in these regions. The Kirthar area, located near the Main Boundary Thrust, also occasionally experiences moderate tremors. The fault line may take a few days to stabilise, and minor tremors could continue in the coming days.



