Govt announces four-day holidays for Eid ul Adha

The federal government on Monday notified holidays for Eid ul Adha which is going to be celebrated on June 7.

A notification was issued by the Cabinet Division, stating that June 6, 7, 8 and 9 will be observed as public holidays on the occasion of Eid ul Adha, both for offices observing a five and six-day working week.

Balochistan notifies Eid holidays

However, the Balochistan government decided to observe Eid holidays from June 5 to June 8 and a notification was issued by the Services & General Administration Department today.

According to the order, the government employees will have to join duties on the third day of Eid.

In Pakistan, the first day of Zil Hajj will fall on Thursday, May 29, 2025, while Eid ul Adha will be observed on Saturday, June 7.

Eid ul Adha falls on the 10th day of Zil Hajj, which also marks the Hajj pilgrimage. It is the second of the two main festivals in Islam, alongside Eid ul Fitr.

Celebrations and observances are generally carried forward for three days.

With Eid ul Adha just around the corner, cattle markets have been set up in different areas for people to purchase cows, goats, sheep and camels for sacrifice.

The festival is also known as the “Feast of Sacrifice,” which commemorates the Qur'anic story of Prophet Ibrahim's (PBUH) willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God, a test of faith that was divinely interrupted and replaced with a ram.

Additionally, the occasion is celebrated with prayers, family gatherings, and charitable acts, including the ritual sacrifice of livestock, with the meat distributed to relatives, friends, and the underprivileged.