Karachi hit by tremors six times in 24 hours

This representational image shows an illustration of seismograph. — AFP/File

KARACHI: The metropolis has been shaken by tremors for the sixth time since yesterday, with new shocks reported on Monday morning.

Residents in Landhi and Malir felt the first tremors at approximately 10:25am, with reports also coming in from Quaidabad, Saudabad, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Khokhrapar, Steel Town, and nearby areas.

A second round of tremors struck at 11:04am, sending locals rushing out of their homes in panic. The Seismological Centre confirmed that the latest tremor, measuring 3.2 in magnitude, was recorded at 10:29am, with the epicentre located near Quaidabad at a depth of 10 kilometres.

It is worth noting that two mild tremors were also felt in Karachi last night.

Chief Meteorologist Aamir Haider, speaking to Geo News, said that four tremors have been felt in Malir, Quaidabad, and nearby areas since Saturday. He confirmed that a quake was recorded at 5:33pm yesterday, with a magnitude of 3.6 and a depth of 10 kilometres. Its epicentre was also near Quaidabad.

Another tremor struck at 1:06am last night with a magnitude of 3.2 and a depth of 12 kilometres, centred near Gadap Town.

Haider explained that these tremors are originating from the Landhi Fault Region, which historically has not produced major earthquakes. He noted that the area is seismically active, along with another fault line near Thana Bula Khan.

He added that low-intensity earthquakes are commonly reported in these regions. The Kirthar area, located near the Main Boundary Thrust, also occasionally experiences moderate tremors. The fault line may take a few days to stabilise, and minor tremors could continue in the coming days.