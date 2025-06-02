‘Deeply troubling mindset’ of Indian leadership prioritises hostility over peace: FO

Two guards stand outside of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Islamabad. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has denounced recent hostile statements by Indian leadership, notably those made in Bihar, calling them indicative of a highly "troubling mindset" that puts animosity above peace.

In response to questions from the media, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said: "Indian leadership's recent remarks, including those made in Bihar, reflect a deeply troubling mindset that prioritises hostility over peace."

He said any attempt to portray Pakistan as the source of regional instability is divorced from reality. He said the international community is well aware of India’s record of aggressive behaviour, including documented support for terrorist activities within Pakistan. These facts cannot be obscured by hollow narratives or diversionary tactics, he added.

Addressing a rally in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday threatened Pakistan that Operation Sindoor was “just an arrow “ in India's "quiver” and underlined that the war on terror is neither over nor has it come to a halt.

The spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, last week blamed Pakistan for perpetrating terrorism inside India. In response to a question during the weekly press briefing, the Indian spox reiterated PM Modi’s stance that terrorism and dialogue cannot go hand in hand.

Jaiswal also dismissed holding negotiations on resolving the Kashmir conflict between the neighbouring countries, saying: "I would like to underline that any bilateral discussion on Jammu and Kashmir will only be on the vacation" of the disputed territory by Pakistan.

On the other hand, the Pakistani spokesperson said that the Kashmir dispute remains the core issue threatening peace and stability in the region. He said Pakistan would continue to stand firm in advocating for a just and lasting resolution to the Kashmir conflict in line with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

“To sidestep this fundamental issue is to condemn the region to continued mistrust and potential confrontation,” he added.

Shafqat said the developments of recent weeks have once again underscored the utter futility of jingoism and coercion. India cannot and will not achieve its objectives through threats, misrepresentation or force, he added.

The FO spokesperson said Pakistan remains committed to peace and constructive engagement, but it is equally resolved to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity against any aggression.

He said durable peace in South Asia demands maturity, restraint, and a willingness to address the root causes of conflict, not the pursuit of narrow political gains at the expense of regional harmony.

Earlier, from May 6 to 10, the armed forces of Pakistan and India fought against each other. The conflict was triggered by New Delhi after an attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, where gunmen killed 26 civilians. India labelled it an act of terrorism orchestrated by Pakistan, a claim denied by leaders in Islamabad.