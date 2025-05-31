Pakistan responded decisively to India's provocations on battlefield, diplomatic front: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Shairf addresses officers at Command and Staff College Quetta, Balochistan, May 31, 2025. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan gave a resolute response to India’s repeated provocations, including using the Pahalgam incident as a pretext for aggression, both on the battlefield and diplomatic front.

Addressing army officers at the Command and Staff College Quetta, the premier said that Pakistan would not allow India to unilaterally suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, warning that water cannot be used as a weapon against the country.

“The Pakistan Air Force showed its professionalism by downing Indian jets and targeting seven high-value enemy assets. Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar proved his mettle, while Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir delivered a historic victory, cementing his stature as a deserving Field Marshal,” he added.





The military confrontation between the two countries was triggered by last month’s attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) that left 26 tourists dead, with India blaming Pakistan for the attack without offering any evidence.

Earlier this month, Pakistan's armed forces launched a large-scale retaliatory military action, named "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos", and targeted several Indian military targets across multiple regions.

Pakistan downed six IAF fighter jets, including three Rafale, and dozens of drones. After at least 87 hours, the war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States.

According to ISPR, a total of 53 individuals, including 13 personnel of the armed forces and 40 civilians, were martyred in Indian strikes during the recent military confrontation.

In his address today, the prime minister further said that the government and people of Pakistan stood shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces in safeguarding the country’s sovereignty.

Welcoming foreign guests at the institution, PM Shehbaz said their presence reflected Pakistan’s strong ties with friendly nations. He lauded the Command and Staff College for its outstanding contributions in shaping the country's military leadership.

Speaking of the economic front, the premier noted that the recent successful agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had brought much-needed stability, with inflation coming down from 38% to single digits.

“There is now a need for deep-rooted structural reforms to ensure sustainable economic growth that benefits the common man,” he added.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s resolve, the premier warned that any future misadventure by India would be met with a resolute and forceful response.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz arrived in Quetta on a day-long visit. Upon his arrival, he was received by Acting Governor and Speaker Balochistan Assembly Abdul Khaliq Achakzai and Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti.