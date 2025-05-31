Funeral held for ADC Buledi, martyred in Surab terror strike

Funeral prayer being offered for martyred ADC Hidayatullah Buledi in Quetta on Saturday. —Facebook

QUETTA: Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Hidayatullah Buledi was laid to rest in Quetta on Saturday after funeral prayers, following his martyrdom in a terrorist attack at his residence in Surab, Balochistan.

Government spokesman Shahid Rind confirmed on Friday that ADC Buledi was fatally wounded in a gunfight with armed militants at his home, where his family was also present.

A large number of citizens, along with Commissioner Naseerabad Moeenur Rehman, deputy commissioners, and other officials, attended the funeral.

After the prayers, a Levies contingent paid a formal salute to the fallen officer. Buledi's body had been flown in from Surab to Quetta by helicopter.

The assailants, reportedly in large numbers, looted and torched a local bank and at least six government offices, including official residences. The Surab police station and the Levies post were also set ablaze, and four law enforcement vehicles were destroyed.

“This attack was carried out by proxies backed by India,” Rind alleged, adding that security forces had reached the area and launched a clearance operation.

“The state will thwart all such conspiracies and uphold its authority,” he said.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif issued a strong condemnation of the attack, describing it as a cowardly act of terrorism targeting innocent civilians, administrative officers, and public property.

In a statement, the prime minister paid tribute to the bravery of ADC Hidayatullah Buledi, calling his sacrifice a symbol of courage and resistance.

He expressed deep sympathy with the family of the slain officer and prayed for their strength and patience.

“The terrorists deliberately targeted unarmed civilians, including women and children,” the prime minister noted, adding that such acts reflect a deep-seated hostility towards the people and progress of Balochistan.

Reaffirming the state’s commitment to combating terrorism, the prime minister vowed that the fight would continue until all such elements were eliminated.

He emphasised that the armed forces are working tirelessly to dismantle terror networks operating under foreign patronage.

He further directed authorities to identify and bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly, ensuring that they face the full force of the law.