Ed Sheeran begins his European tour with 'unfortunate' mishap

Ed Sheeran performs his first gig of European tour in Madrid, Spain

Ed Sheeran has just kickstarted his European tour with his first gig in Madrid.

The 34-year-old English singer had two shows scheduled in the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, which has the capacity to fit 70, 000 people.

Out of the two concerts, Sheeran performed one on Friday night where he almost had an accident that could have injured him.

Videos has been circulating on the internet showing the Shape of You singer sprinting out onto the stage and encouraging fans with full energy to clap as he was about play his next song.

Unfortunately, too much excitement ended up being an embarrassing moment as he almost fell down on the stage with his face down on the floor.

However, he managed to deal with the situation generously. Without creating any drama, Ed quickly got up and started strumming his guitar, laughing off the mishap that just happened.

Many social media users reacted to the unfortunate accident. One of them wrote, “Lol poor thing, he’s excited, leave him alone.”

Meanwhile, another user commented on X, “He had to be iconic from the start.”

The Perfect singer will also be performing a series of homecoming gigs in his hometown in Ipswich on July 11, 12 and 13.