Pakistan will crush all threats to anti-terror drive, says Field Marshal Munir

Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir is addressing student officers and faculty of the Command and Staff College Quetta on May 30, 2025. — ISPR/Facebook/screengrab

Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, said on Friday that the country won’t give in to pressure and will firmly defeat all hostile attempts to derail its fight against terrorism.

The army chief made the remarks while addressing student officers and faculty of the Command and Staff College Quetta, read a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Addressing the event, the field marshal reiterated the resolve to defeat any aggression and the ability to deal with threats across the entire conflict spectrum.

Commenting on the global and regional environment, the COAS shed light on the character of the emerging conflict, with particular emphasis on India’s increasingly dangerous propensity to use unprovoked military aggression against Pakistan.

For strategic stability in South Asia, the army chief emphasised the need for a peaceful resolution of the longstanding Kashmir dispute and warned against the unlawful and legally untenable “hydro terrorism” by India.

Highlighting the Indian state’s role in sponsoring terrorism inside Pakistan, the army chief commented on the reinvigorated counter-terrorism drive and expressed confidence that the nation’s fight against terrorism will be driven to a logical conclusion.

Talking about leadership, he advised the student officers to fulfil their obligations with utmost dedication, passion and resolve.

Emphasising the need for innovative thinking and research, the COAS lauded the Command and Staff College Quetta for grooming future military leaders who uphold the highest standards.

“Training must reflect not only the current realities but also prepare us for the future battlefield, one that demands agility, innovation, and unwavering resolve,” he remarked.

Paying tribute to the martyrs of Operation 'Bunyan-um-Marsoos' and expressing complete solidarity with their family members, the army chief stated that under the national leadership, the people of Pakistan became a wall of steel for the defence of the motherland.

Praising the professionalism of the armed forces, the COAS reiterated that the success of “Maarka-e-Haq” was a testimony to Pakistan's national resolve and complete synergy among all elements of national power.

Earlier on arrival at Quetta, the field marshal was received by Commander Quetta Corps and Commandant Command and Staff College Quetta.