Rain, storms in Pakistan kill 32, hurt 150 others in seven days

Commuters drive on a road during a dust storm in Islamabad after couple of hot days on May 27, 2025. — INP

In the past seven days of storms and heavy rainfall in Pakistan, at least 32 people have been killed while over 150 others were left injured as the result of weather-related incidents.

Officials on Friday reported five more deaths from the storm that followed a heatwave.

The province's disaster management authority said that five people including a child were killed on Thursday in different districts of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during heavy rains and strong winds.

Stormy weather is expected to continue in northern and central parts of Pakistan until Saturday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Heavy windstorms killed 10 people on Tuesday and 14 on Saturday in different parts of the country, one of the most vulnerable to climate change and grappling with increasingly frequent extreme weather events.

Three children were killed on Wednesday in Hyderabad in Sindh province, a senior official said.

While the majority of the deaths were caused by collapsing walls and roofs, at least two people died after being hit by solar panels dislodged by the whipping gusts.

People are killed every year in Pakistan by intense storms, which were unusually frequent this month.

Heatwaves in May followed an unusually warm April and a very dry winter.

Temperatures were up to six degrees Celsius above normal in May, peaking at above 48°C (118 degrees Fahrenheit).