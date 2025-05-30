NDMA on high alert as five weather systems threaten heavy downpours

Traffic moves during heavy rain at the Islamabad Expressway in the federal capital. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: The National Emergencies Operations Centre (NEOC) has warned that five separate weather systems are expected to trigger thunderstorms, strong winds, hailstorms, and heavy downpours across various parts of the country, with Islamabad and Rawalpindi likely to face particularly severe conditions.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has urged all provincial and district authorities to ensure emergency preparedness, remain alert, and coordinate with local response units for timely action. The Authority will continue to monitor the evolving situation and issue regular updates.

A public advisory has also been issued, urging citizens to exercise caution amid the ongoing severe weather. People are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, particularly in hilly or flood-prone areas, secure vulnerable structures, trees, power lines, and solar panels, and park vehicles in safe, sheltered locations.

Farmers are advised to take measures to protect standing crops from potential hail and strong winds. Travellers and tourists should remain vigilant during outdoor activities and mountain excursions.

For real-time updates, NDMA recommends using the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert app.

According to the NEOC, two major weather systems are merging over the twin cities, with wind gusts and heavy rainfall expected between 6 pm and 11 pm today. Scattered hailstorms, windstorms, and intense showers are also forecast in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), North Punjab, and south-eastern Punjab.

In Southern Punjab, a slow-moving system is currently active over the Rohi region of Rahim Yar Khan. It is gradually expanding towards Rahim Yar Khan city, Sadiqabad, and Minthar, bringing light to moderate rain.

In KP, an active system stretches from Peshawar to Parachinar, with thunderstorms, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall expected to affect Peshawar, Darra Adam Khel, and neighbouring areas.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir is also under the influence of a strong weather system, extending from Muzaffarabad into the Neelum Valley, which is likely to bring further rainfall and potential storm activity.