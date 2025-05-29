Pakistan earns China’s praise for ‘responsible’ conduct in India row

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal (second from left) hosts luncheon in honour of Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong. — Screengrab/Ministry for Planning

China, Pakistan’s iron brother, on Thursday praised Islamabad’s “responsible conduct” during the recent standoff with India.

Speaking at a luncheon hosted by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong appreciated the recent return of peace and stability in the region and hoped that peace will bring dividends for Pakistan.

Earlier this month, Pakistan's armed forces launched a large-scale retaliatory military action, named "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos", and targeted several Indian military targets across multiple regions.

The strikes, described by officials as "precise and proportionate", were carried out in response to India's continued aggression across the Line of Control (LoC) and within Pakistan's territory, which New Delhi claimed were aimed at "terrorist targets".

Pakistan downed India's six fighter jets, including three Rafale, and dozens of drones. After at least 87 hours, the war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States.

The military confrontation between the two countries was triggered by last month’s attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) that left 26 tourists dead, with India blaming Pakistan for the attack without offering any evidence.

During the meeting at the luncheon today, the planning minister extended gratitude to the Chinese ambassador and Beijing for extending Pakistan's unwavering support during times of crisis.

“At every critical juncture in our history, China has stood by Pakistan as a rock-solid partner. Our friendship is not seasonal—it is a bond forged in trust, mutual respect, and shared dreams for the future,” the minister added.

The meeting underscored the shared resolve to fast-track ongoing and future initiatives under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The planning minister briefed the Chinese ambassador that Gwadar Port has now been fully connected to the national power grid, with tangible progress toward full operationalisation.

“Connecting Gwadar to the national grid marks a turning point for making it a true gateway to prosperity, not just for Pakistan but for the entire region. CPEC is the engine that will power Pakistan’s economic transformation and regional integration,” said Iqbal.

Chinese Ambassador Jiang echoed the sentiment, stating that Gwadar’s strategic relevance is gaining global recognition, and reaffirmed China’s steadfast commitment to supporting its development.

He also commended Minister Iqbal’s long-standing leadership and dedication to making CPEC a flagship of regional cooperation.

Discussions also focused on preparations for the 14th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting, scheduled for July 2025.

Minister Iqbal expressed Pakistan’s resolve to ensure a productive and results-oriented meeting.

“The upcoming JCC is an opportunity to elevate our cooperation to the next level. We aim to move from planning to performance — ensuring that every project delivers impact on the ground for our people,” he emphasised.

Ambassador Jiang reiterated China’s full support for Pakistan’s development under the “Uraan Pakistan” vision.

Minister Iqbal highlighted the potential of linking Gwadar with Central Asia and Afghanistan, enabling regional access to global markets through Pakistan.

On agricultural cooperation, Iqbal shared that the first cohort of Chinese-sponsored agriculture graduates is currently undergoing specialised training in Pakistan.

“These young minds, selected through a competitive process, will become catalysts in modernising Pakistan’s agri-economy. With Chinese support, we are sowing the seeds of a food-secure and prosperous Pakistan,” he stated.

He emphasised the urgency of launching the Karakoram Highway (KKH) Phase-II upgrade and the Main Line-1 (ML-1) railway project, calling them strategic arteries of Pakistan’s economic future.

He also proposed academic linkages, suggesting partnerships between top Chinese universities and Pakistan’s Daanish University, as well as between Chinese medical institutions and the Jinnah Medical Complex and Research Centre.