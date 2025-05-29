Security forces eliminate terrorists in Balochistan operations

Soldiers ride on a Pakistan Army vehicle in this undated image. — AFP/File

At least five terrorists belonging to “Indian proxy Fitna al Hindustan” were neutralised by the security forces in two separate operations in Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

According to the military’s media affairs wing, an intelligence-based operation was conducted in Loralai district, on reported presence of “Fitna al Hindustan terrorists” on May 28.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and after an intense fire exchange, four Indian-sponsored terrorists were successfully neutralised,” read the statement.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the slain terrorists, the ISPR added.

The killed Indian-sponsored terrorists were actively involved in numerous terrorist activities, including henious acts of terrorism on N-70 near Rarasham on August 26, 2024 and February 18, 2025, that resulted in martyrdom of 30 innocent civilians, it added.

The killed Indian-sponsored terrorists were highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies, and were relentlessly pursued by the security forces.

In another engagement that took place in Kech District, one more terrorist was killed, confirmed the military’s media affairs wing.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country, and reaffirm the nation’s unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of terrorism and their facilitators to justice,” it added.

Pakistan has witnessed surge in terror incidents since Taliban rulers returned to Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

However, the first quarter of 2025 saw some promising trends in the security landscape of Pakistan, with the fatalities of militants and insurgents outnumbering the cumulative losses of civilians and security forces personnel.

Its key findings, issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) revealed notably fewer fatal losses among civilians and security forces personnel compared to the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024 and a nearly 13% reduction in overall violence, The News reported.

Despite progress, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan remain epicentres of violence, accounting for 98% of all fatalities, with attacks growing bolder and militant tactics evolving, including the unprecedented hijacking of the Jaffar Express.

Projections warn of over 3,600 fatalities by year-end if current trends persist, potentially making 2025 one of Pakistan’s deadliest years.

Individually, Balochistan suffered 35% of all fatalities in the period under review, and compared to last quarter, it recorded an alarming 15% surge in violence. The comparison disregards the surge recorded in other provinces/ regions as the number of fatalities remains very low.