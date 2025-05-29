Karachi’s temperature may exceed 40°C tomorrow, forecasts PMD

An Edhi volunteer pours water on a pedestrian along a street during a hot summer day in Karachi. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast that temperature in Karachi could reach 41°C on Friday, just a day after the port city recorded a high of 38.5°C.

In a weather advisory, the PMD stated that gusty winds are expected to hit the port city tomorrow.

Currently, Karachi remains under the grip of intense heat and humidity, with the feels-like temperature touched 51°C at around 1pm, the Met Office noted.

The humidity level in the city stood at 42% today, according to the PMD.

The PMD has warned that sea breezes is expected to remain partially suspended over the next two days.

According to the department, hot winds from the west may blow tomorrow, causing an increase in daytime heat.

Due to the dry and hot winds, citizens may experience heatwave-like conditions during the day.

The department also noted that Karachi is typically among the hottest cities during May, which is considered one of the peak summer months in the region.

Country under multiple weather systems

Meanwhile, National Emergencies Operations Centre (NEOC) of NDMA has issued an urgent weather advisory regarding the presence of at least five active weather systems currently affecting various regions of the country.

These systems are bringing thunderstorms, gusty winds, hailstorms, and heavy rainfall to different areas, with particular concern for Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

According to NEOC, two major weather systems are merging towards the twin cities, where wind gusts and intense rainfall are expected.

Scattered hailstorms, windstorms, and heavy rain are also anticipated in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), North Punjab, and South Eastern Punjab.

In Southern Punjab, a slow-moving system is active over the Rohi area of Rahim Yar Khan. This system is gradually extending towards Rahim Yar Khan city, Sadiqabad, and Minthar, bringing light to moderate rainfall.

In KP, an active weather system stretches from Peshawar to Parachinar, featuring thunderstorms, gusty winds, and heavy rain.

This system is expected to affect Peshawar, Darra Adam Khel, and surrounding areas. Azad Jammu and Kashmir is also under the influence of an active weather system extending from Muzaffarabad into the Neelum Valley, bringing rainfall and potential storm activity.

NDMA urges all provincial and district authorities to ensure emergency preparedness, remain vigilant, and coordinate with local response units for timely action.

NDMA advises public to avoid unnecessary travel, especially in hilly and flood-prone areas, secure weak structures, trees, power lines, and solar panels.

Farmers should take precautions to protect standing crops from potential hailstorms and gusty winds, travelers and tourists should exercise caution during outdoor and mountain excursions, it added.