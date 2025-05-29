PM lands in Dushanbe on last leg of four-nation tour

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was received by Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, May 29, 2025 — PID

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif landed in Tajikistan’s capital on Thursday on a two-day visit part of the four-nation tour aimed at boosting bilateral ties and expressing gratitude to the friendly countries for their support to Pakistan during its recent military clashes with India.

At the Dushanbe airport, he received warm welcome by Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda, Deputy Foreign Minister Sharifzoda Farrukh Homiddin, and senior diplomats.

During the visit, PM Shehbaz would hold bilateral meetings with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon where both countries would discuss cooperation in diverse field.

Furthermore, PM Shehbaz would also express gratitude to Tajik President for their overwhelming support to Pakistan in the recent four days conflict between India and Pakistan.

The prime minister would also participate in the International Conference on Glaciers’ Preservation 2025.

In the conference, the PM would inform the participants about the impacts of climate change on Pakistan and the country’s unwavering commitment to combat climate change and preserve the glaciers.

The premier is accompanied by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi.

The visit was part of premier’s four-nation tour wherein Tajikistan is his last stop. The tours aimed to express his gratitude for supporting Pakistan during the recent conflict against India.

Earlier, the PM visited Turkiye, Iran, and Azerbaijan

The PM's four-nation tour follows a military stand-off between Pakistan and India. The latest escalation began on May 7 when at least 31 civilians were martyred in unprovoked Indian strikes in different areas of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In retaliation, Pakistan downed its six fighter jets, including three Rafale, and dozens of drones. During the four-day standoff, at least 11 troops and 40 civilians were martyred at the hands of India.

Both nations halted their worst fighting in nearly three decades after agreeing to a ceasefire on May 10, following four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes, which took place after India launched unprovoked attacks on Islamabad.

Pakistan has intensified its diplomatic efforts to expose Indian propaganda and counter its hostile narrative at international forums.

As part of those efforts, Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also lead a high-level delegation to brief world leaders, parliamentarians, and international media in various countries about Pakistan’s peace-focused stance.