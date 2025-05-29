Sindh bans unauthorised hides collection on Eid ul Adha

The picture shows animal hides. — APP/File

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced a detailed code of conduct for Eid ul Adha, enforcing strict rules on the collection of sacrificial animal hides, including regulations on permissions, displays, and the activities of individuals and organisations.

According to the notification issued on Thursday, prior approval must be obtained from the respective Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner to collect hides.

Only registered welfare organisations, madaris, and charities will be eligible for permission to collect hides.

The notification clearly states that banned organisations will not be allowed to participate in hides collection under any circumstances. Furthermore, no camps or banners for collection will be permitted in any public or private space.

Strict restrictions have also been imposed on public announcements and visual displays. The use of loudspeakers and flags on buildings has been prohibited, in a bid to ensure order and prevent misuse during the religious occasion.

Those granted permission must carry their official authorisation documents while collecting hides and are required to present them to the authorities when asked. Failure to do so may result in legal action.

The government has also suspended all arms licences from the 10th to 12th of Zil Hajj. During this period, all permissions to carry weapons stand revoked.

To enforce compliance, local SHOs have been empowered to take immediate action against violators of the code of conduct.