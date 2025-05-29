Karachi's water supply affected by power outages

The image shows a water pumping station. — APP/File

KARACHI: The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) informed on Thursday that water pumping stations were subjected to electricity power breakdowns due to intense heat.

Water corporation is having difficulty supplying water to the city due to power outage, the authority's spokesperson said.

The outage caused the electricity power to remain cut off at K3 and K4 phases on May 27, the spokesperson said, adding that as a result, 45 million gallons of water could not be supplied to the city on the same day.

Meanwhile on May 28, power outage occurred at 2:45am and was restored at 7:50am affecting the K3's power supply to remain completely cut off on that day.

Consequentially, 45 million gallons of water could not be supplied to the city even on May 28, according to the water corporation spokesperson.

At least 90 million gallons of water supply was affected in the city for two days as a result of electricity power outage.

Currently, the water corporation confirmed that the water supply in the city is now normal.

Electricity power outages have remained frequent throughout the intense summer heat. The utilitarian outage has significant impact on running of businesses, household chores and citizens' daily routine.

Earlier last week, amid rising summer temperatures, residents and representatives from the business community voiced their frustration over the intensifying loadshedding.

A representative of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industries informed the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) that the energy crisis was severely disrupting daily life and commercial activity.