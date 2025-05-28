COAS discusses bolstering defence ties with Azeri defence minister

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir in a meeting with Azerbaijani Minister of Defence Colonel General Hasanov Zakir Asgar Oglu in Lachin, Azerbaijan, on May 28, 2025. —ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, the chief of army staff (COAS), called on Minister of Defence of Azerbaijan Colonel General Hasanov Zakir Asgar Oglu in Lachin on Wednesday.

The discussion in the meeting covered matters of mutual interest, regional security dynamics and ways to strengthen defence ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The army chief appreciated the strong bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries. He reiterated Pakistan's commitment to strengthening defence ties with Azerbaijan.

Field Marshal Munir is accompanying Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his trip to Azerbaijan to attend the Pakistan-Turkiye-Azerbaijan Trilateral Summit.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi are also part of the high-level delegation.

PM Shehbaz arrived in Lachin, the third stop on a five-day tour focused on regional tensions and ties following a military escalation sparked by unprovoked Indian aggression, a day ago.

During a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday, the premier thanked Azerbaijan for its unwavering support during the recent standoff with India, triggered by New Delhi's missile strikes on Pakistan, and praised the public show of solidarity from its leadership and people.

He also recalled the celebrations in Azerbaijan marking Pakistan’s victory in its four-day war against India, highlighting the close ties and mutual support between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction over the upward trajectory of political, economic, defence, and cultural cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani side agreed to the exchange of delegations with regard to progress in investment by Azerbaijan in Pakistan. In this regard, delegation-level talks will be organised very soon.