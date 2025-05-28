Police officer accused in attack on Karachi schoolteacher

Representational image of police tape at a crime scene. — AFP/File

KARACHI: A female teacher was assaulted by a student’s family, including a police officer, at a private school in Karachi’s Jamshed Quarters area, police said on Wednesday.

An FIR has been registered at Jamshed Quarters Police Station on the complaint of the teacher, while CCTV footage of the incident shows the suspects attacking her inside the school premises.

According to the complainant, the altercation began on May 16 when a student was reprimanded for arriving late and briefly made to stand as punishment.

Two days later, the student’s parents and maternal uncle visited the school to confront the teacher.

The FIR states that during the confrontation, the student’s uncle introduced himself as the SHO of Kalakot and allegedly assaulted the teacher inside the principal’s office, along with the student and her parents.

Other female teachers who came to her aid were also manhandled, the FIR adds.

Police said that one of the individuals involved in the assault is a serving police official and that departmental action has been initiated against him. SSP East Dr Farrukh Raza has taken notice of the incident and an investigation is underway.

Video footage of the attack reportedly shows the suspects physically assaulting the teacher inside the school premises.

This incident follows a separate case earlier this year in which Khan Mayel, a 38-year-old schoolteacher from North Waziristan, was shot dead outside a school in North Karachi on January 24.

According to police, two unidentified assailants waited for the victim outside a school in the Rasheedabad area and opened fire as he arrived.

The attackers, one of whom had his face covered with a shawl, fled on a motorcycle. Mayel was struck in the head by a 9mm bullet and died at the scene. Police suspect personal enmity as the motive.