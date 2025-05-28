On Youm-e-Takbeer, Pakistan vows to guard territorial integrity

Pakistan successfully carried out nuclear test on May 28, 1998. — Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: On the 27th anniversary of Youm-e-Takbeer, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have reaffirmed their commitment to protect and preserve the nation's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"Pakistan's nuclear capability continues to serve as a credible minimum deterrent that guarantees peace and ensures no one can undermine our sovereignty and national security," President Zardari said in his statement on this occasion.

President Zardari said: "On this momentous occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, I extend my heartfelt felicitations to the entire nation. Today, we observe the 27th anniversary of Youm-e-Takbeer — a day when we demonstrated our nuclear capabilities and established strategic deterrence."

"This day serves as a reminder of our commitment to safeguarding the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of our beloved country," the president added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) and President Asif Ali Zardari. — Reuters/X/File

The president underscored that the nation, on this day, pays rich tribute to the scientists, engineers, and civil and military leadership, whose dedication and commitment made this achievement possible.

"We also pay tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who laid the foundation of Pakistan’s nuclear programme, which made the country’s defence impregnable. We also acknowledge the role of Benazir Bhutto, whose stewardship further advanced and strengthened our nuclear programme," he said.

President Zardari underlined that Pakistan does not seek conflict and is committed to the principles of peaceful coexistence and respect for international law.

In the face of recent unprovoked Indian aggression, he said, Pakistan demonstrated its strategic patience and commitment to peace.

"Our calibrated response, under Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, was measured and effective, which forced the enemy to cease its hostile actions," President Zardari added.

The president urged the nation to renew its pledge while commemorating Youm-e-Takbeer, to uphold and safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

'Pledge to make Pakistan economic power'

PM Shehbaz hailed Pakistan's nuclear journey and called for renewed unity and determination to transform the country into an economic power.

In his message on the occasion, the prime minister thanked Allah Almighty and congratulated the people of Pakistan, saying: “Today on Youm-e-Takbeer, I thank Allah Almighty and congratulate from the core of my heart the entire nation and all patriotic Pakistanis.”

Marking 27 years since Pakistan became the seventh nuclear power in the world and the first among Muslim nations, PM Sharif emphasised that Youm-e-Takbeer was more than a celebration and was a solemn reminder of Pakistan’s resolve to safeguard its sovereignty.

The premier linked this year’s commemoration with what he described as Pakistan’s recent success in defending itself from “an unjustified war imposed by India”. He hailed the nation’s spirit during the May 6–10 confrontation, stating: “The joys of Youm-e-Takbeer have further increased for a nation filled with victory.”

Reflecting on the historic nuclear tests of May 28, 1998, conducted under the leadership of the then-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the PM noted that the decision to respond with six nuclear tests, compared to India’s five, was a demonstration of “iron resolve” in the face of global pressure and sanctions.

PM Shehbaz paid glowing tribute to the architects of Pakistan’s nuclear programme including Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, the scientific community, and the armed forces for their role in establishing Pakistan’s deterrent capability. He also lauded the public for their unwavering support and sacrifices throughout the journey.

“I salute the nation, which made immense sacrifices for the completion of the nuclear programme and wrote a proud story of its determination and faith,” he stated.

Drawing parallels between the historic journey of Pakistan’s nuclear programme and the formation of Pakistan itself, he invoked the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and said: “National history is a witness that the people and political leadership of Pakistan have always made the impossible possible.”

PM Shehbaz urged the nation to carry the spirit of Youm-e-Takbeer beyond defence and into economic transformation. He said Youm-e-Takbeer is a day of unity of the nation and declaration of non-compromise on its freedom and sovereignty.

"Today we pledge to make Pakistan an economic power and achieve its true place in the world. Insha Allah. Long live Pakistan."

CJCSC, services chiefs felicitate nation

The Armed Forces of Pakistan, along with the chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and services chiefs, extend heartfelt felicitations to the people of Pakistan on the 27th anniversary of Youm-e-Takbeer.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, Youm-e-Takbeer commemorates the momentous occasion in 1998 when Pakistan emerged as a nuclear power, restoring the strategic balance in South Asia and asserting its sovereign right to self-defence.

This historic achievement epitomises the nation’s resolve, unity, and unwavering pursuit of a dignified and peaceful existence.

Pakistan’s strategic capability is a national trust, reflecting the collective aspirations of its people. The commemoration of Youm-e-Takbeer is a tribute to the foresight of visionary leadership, the brilliance of our scientists and engineers, and the countless contributions of all those who rendered Pakistan’s defence unassailable, the ISPR said.

This day underscores Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to preserving its sovereignty and territorial integrity. It affirms our doctrine of credible minimum deterrence, rooted in the principle of maintaining peace and strategic stability in the region.

The ISPR said the armed forces reiterate their unflinching resolve to defend the motherland against all threats across the full spectrum of conflict. As responsible custodians of the nation’s strategic assets, we reaffirm that our nuclear capability remains solely for defensive purposes and stands as a guarantor of peace, it added.

"Let this day renew our collective pledge to remain vigilant, united, and resolute in our commitment to the security, progress, and prosperity of our beloved homeland.

"The armed forces stand in solidarity with the nation, honouring the sacrifices that made this milestone possible and continuing the journey toward strength, stability, and self-reliance," the military’s media wing maintained.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office of Pakistan said the nation reaffirms its unwavering commitment to stand united in safeguarding Pakistan's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence against any threat or act of aggression.

"We remain resolute in our dedication to promoting peace and stability — both in the region and beyond — through collective strength and unity," the FO said.