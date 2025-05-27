Teenage domestic help found dead in Jhelum

Police officers stand behind crime scene marked with police tape. — AFP/File

An 18-year-old domestic worker was found dead at the house of her employer under mysterious circumstances in Kala Gujran area of Jhelum on Tuesday.

After being informed, the police rushed to the scene and shifted the body to the District Headquarters Hospital. The initial post-mortem revealed visible torture marks on various parts of the body. The domestic help was originally from Okara.

Meanwhile, the police lodged a murder case against a man, his wife, and two domestic employees.

The girl’s father, who filed the complaint, alleged that his daughter had been physically assaulted over allegations of jewellery theft. He said she was falsely accused and subjected to abuse.

A case of murder has now been registered based on the father's complaint, naming the homeowner, his wife, and two staff members as accused.

Police have taken a woman and two others into custody for investigation and are conducting raids to arrest the remaining suspects.

They added that further investigation is underway to determine the full circumstances behind the girl's death. The family has since transported the body to Okara for burial.