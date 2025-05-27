Aleema offers dialogue, deal to ‘unseen forces’ for Imran's release

Aleema Khan, sister of jailed PTI founding chairman Imran Khan, speaks to the media in Islamabad, on May 27, 2025. — Geo News

In a rare development, PTI founder Imran Khan's sister has called on “unseen forces” to negotiate a “give and take” deal aimed at securing her brother’s freedom, expressing willingness for direct talks.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad on Tuesday, Aleema Khan claimed judges were "facing pressure" in the former prime minister's cases, citing incidents where, allegedly, his petitions were added to cause lists but mysteriously disappeared.

Khan, the deposed prime minister who was ousted from power via the opposition's no-confidence motion in 2022, has been facing a slew of charges ranging from corruption to terrorism since his removal as the premier. He has been in prison since August 2023.

She also claimed that hidden directives were preventing judicial action. “I want to say to these unseen forces — whatever you are — don’t hide. Come forward. Khan's sister are ready to sit with you. Tell us what he has done to you, what has he said, what wrong has he committed against you,” she demanded.

She said that her brother remained defiant and steadfast, refusing to bow down even if jailed for life. “He told me, ‘Even if I remain in prison forever, I will not submit to tyrants.’”

Aleema accused these forces of threatening judges and parliamentarians and urged them to engage directly rather than exert influence from behind the scenes.

“Don’t fear us — come and speak to us. We need to know what you want from Khan. If there’s a give-and-take, let us know what it is,” she added.

She stressed that Imran only stood for democracy and had not acted against the interests of the country. “Why are you afraid of his release? He is not someone who would harm Pakistan,” she said.

'Movement will continue'

Speaking to the media outside the Islamabad High Court, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur launched a scathing attack on the federal government, judiciary, and political opponents.

He strongly opposed the 26th Constitutional Amendment, calling it "unacceptable". "We were against it and will throw it in the dustbin," he said.

Gandapur claimed that the February 8 general elections were rigged, saying that "traitors conspired together to steal the elections".

He announced that the next hearing of the case has been scheduled for June 5, just before Eid. "We will reveal during the hearing how the laws of Pakistan are being manipulated," he said.

"They think nothing will happen, but our movement will continue," he added.

Reiterating his loyalty to Khan Gandapur said: "We were, are, and will remain with the PTI founder. He is fighting a war for us and for our children."

Defending the PTI founder, Gandapur said: "There is no case against him, yet an innocent man is in jail." He also pointed out that the PTI-led government in KP is operating under the founder’s guidance.

"The IMF has recognised our province and we have achieved our targets," he claimed. He alleged that there is a surplus of 200 million, but what's happening in Sindh? "Why hasn’t a surplus appeared there?"

Gandapur said that PTI is a political party and there are Red Zone SOPs in KP. "We believe protests should be allowed, and we have never stopped anyone."

Criticising the federal government, he said that all of them are elected through Form-47. "Those who stole the public mandate should be ashamed," he concluded.