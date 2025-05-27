Chairs thrown as fight breaks out between families at Karachi wedding

Representational image of a wedding hall. — Pexels

KARACHI: A violent clash erupted between the bride and groom’s relatives at a wedding hall in Karachi’s Federal B Area Block 8, Azizabad.

The altercation, which took place two days ago, initially began with an exchange of words but quickly escalated into a physical confrontation.

CCTV footage shows the situation spiralling out of control as relatives from both sides hurl chairs at one another during the brawl.

Police stated that agitated individuals also scuffled with law enforcement officers who had arrived to restore order. During the confrontation, Constable Hafiz Usman was injured and subsequently shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Authorities said that three individuals have been arrested on charges of involvement in the clash. An FIR has been registered against the arrested suspects and 30 to 40 unidentified persons. The case has been filed under sections related to rioting, vandalism, and assault on police personnel.

Police further stated that those involved in the clash were allegedly intoxicated at the time. Raids are being conducted to apprehend other individuals connected to the incident.

Across the globe, weddings are considered joyous occasions where friends and family gather to celebrate, often marked by music, dance, and food, but sometimes conflict can mar the occasion.