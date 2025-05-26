Former Sindh governor Kamal Azfar breathes his last in Karachi

Former Sindh governor Kamal Azfar. — Facebook/Kamran Tessori

Former Sindh governor and renowned politician Kamal Azfar breathed his last at a private hospital in Karachi on Monday. He was 95.

The time and place of his funeral prayers will be announced later, Senator Mehdi added. He said that Azfar’s funeral prayers would likely be decided after the arrival of his children from abroad.

Azfar relinquished his senatorship when he was appointed Sindh governor in 1995 by former prime minister Benazir Bhutto. He was a close aide of PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the demise of Azfar and said that his political services will always be remembered.

The Sindh CM conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul in heaven.

Taking to his official X account, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said: “Grieved to see Barrister Kamaluddin Azfar pass away.”

She said that Azfar served in many positions, including Sindh governor, and was a well-known activist as well as a politician from Karachi who worked closely with Benazir Bhutto on local government policies, among other initiatives.