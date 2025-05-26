Eid ul Adha: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet tomorrow

The image shows Ruet-e-Hilal Committee members sighting a moon. — APP/File

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to meet in Islamabad on Tuesday for sighting of Zil Hajj moon 1446 Hijri to confirm the dates of Eid ul Adha this year.

The meeting will be presided over by the Chairman of the Committee Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad.

Moreover, the Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will also meet separately at their respective headquarters for sighting of the Eid ul Adha moon.

Eid ul Adha falls on the 10th day of Zil Hajj, which also marks the Hajj pilgrimmage, and Muslims in Pakistan are expected to celebrate the occassion on June 7, according to a prediction by the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco).

The space agency said that the first of Zil Hajj — the final month in the Islamic lunar calendar — is likely to be observed on May 29, depending on the official moon sighting. This projection places Eid ul Adha on Saturday, June 7.

Suparco revealed that the Zil Hajj moon will be born on May 27 at 8:02am, but its age by sunset that day will only be 11 hours and 34 minutes, making the chances of visibility almost negligible across the country.

On the other hand, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the auspicious festival in the Islamic calendar is expected to fall on June 6, according to the Emirates Astronomy Society.

Eid ul Adha is the second of the two main festivals in Islam alongside Eid ul Fitr. Celebrations and observances are generally carried forward for three days