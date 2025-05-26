Karachi intermediate exams scheduled for May 28 postponed

Pakistani students of Secondary schools solving papers during the annual exam of "SSC Part-I" at the examination centre, in Karachi on May 8, 2023. — Online

KARACHI: The intermediate exams slated for Wednesday have been postponed, the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) said on Monday.

The BIEK said the exams have been deferred due to the Sindh government's declaration of Youm-e-Takbeer as a public holiday on May 28.

On the directives of BIEK Chairman Ghulam Hussain Soho, the affected papers of Science Pre-Medical and Science General groups will now be held on May 30.

As per revised schedule, Botany Paper I (for new and old courses, and failed students), originally slated for May 28 from 9am to 11am, will now be conducted on May 30 at the same time.

English (Normal) Paper I (for new and old courses, and failed students) and English Advanced Paper I (for failed students), which were to be held on May 28 from 2pm to 5pm, will now take place on May 30 from 3pm to 6pm.

The board clarified that there will be no change in the examination centres.

May 28 is observed as a gazette holiday across the country, which was already notified by the Cabinet Division last year.

On this day in 1998, Pakistan, with the successful nuclear tests, became the seventh nuclear-armed country in the world and the first in the Islamic world.

India tested its "device" for the first time in 1974, which compelled Pakistan to expedite its nuclear programme with renewed commitment.

Amid slogans of "Allah-o-Akbar", Pakistan conducted its first test on May 28, 1998, at the Ras Koh hills in the Chaghai district of Balochistan.

The nuclear tests not only demonstrated Pakistan's resolve to safeguard the country's territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty but also the desire to preserve strategic balance in South Asia.