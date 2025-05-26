Precautions to take before your next mountain road trip

A view of snow-laden Pishmal Bazar in Kalam on March 4, 2024. — AFP

In light of recent tourist deaths in Gilgit-Baltistan, DIG Motorway Police Syed Fareed Ali has urged travellers heading to mountainous regions to exercise greater caution, emphasising the need for thorough vehicle inspections and awareness of weather conditions.

Speaking on Geo News’ morning programme "Geo Pakistan", DIG Fareed noted that many tourists are often underprepared for the challenges of travelling in remote and rugged terrain.

“I believe that people are not as prepared as they should be,” he said. “It is very important to check what condition your vehicle is in. Get your car fully checked — all of its tyres, its batteries, and any minor repairs — have them properly fixed.”

He warned that even minor mechanical issues can turn into major problems in mountainous areas where facilities and emergency services are limited.

“In mountainous areas, anything can happen at any time, and facilities there are limited,” he said. “So even a small issue with the car can turn into a major problem — especially when you're travelling with family.”

The senior police official strongly advised travellers to check weather forecasts, confirm hotel bookings, assess traffic conditions, and ensure their vehicles are travel-ready before departure.

“Tyres, in particular, are very important. Even a slightly weak tyre can become the cause of a major accident,” he added. “Brakes, headlights, indicators — every single thing should be in perfect condition.”

DIG Fareed also recommended that each vehicle have at least two drivers, citing the high level of concentration required for driving long distances through difficult terrain.

“Mountainous terrain requires a great deal of concentration, and for one driver, it becomes very difficult to drive for such long stretches,” he noted.

Deadly mishaps highlight risks

The cautionary message comes after the tragic recovery of four tourists’ bodies from a ravine near Istak village in Skardu’s Roundu valley. The group had gone missing on May 15 while travelling from Gilgit to Skardu. Rescue officials confirmed that their vehicle had plunged into a gorge along the Baltistan Highway.

Two bodies were recovered earlier in the week, and a search operation led by rescue teams located the remaining two on Saturday. Among the deceased was a Pakistani-origin Italian national.

In a separate incident last month, a Thai tourist was killed and another injured when their vehicle was struck by falling rocks near Ghawari in the Ganache district. The vehicle, travelling from Skardu to Khaplu, was carrying five people when it was hit by debris from a hillside.

Authorities in GB continue to urge caution, as unpredictable weather and terrain-related hazards pose increasing risks to both domestic and international tourists visiting the region.