'Unprecedented' rains kill 18, injure over 100 in Punjab

At least 18 people lost their lives and more than 100 also sustained injuries across Punjab as torrential rains, windstorms, and structural collapses wreaked havoc in what authorities termed “unprecedented” and “beyond expectations” weather conditions.

DG PDMA Punjab Irfan Ali Kathia, speaking on Geo News’ morning programme "Geo Pakistan", termed the weather conditions “unprecedented” and “beyond expectations”, saying that although heavy rainfall had been forecast, the severity of the system was not anticipated.

According to Kathia, 124 incidents of structural collapse have so far been reported across Punjab. A majority of these incidents were linked to rooftop solar panels, which he said were not installed with adequate safety measures.

“Eighty per cent of the collapses involved solar plates. Except for three incidents, all others were caused by these installations,” he revealed. “We welcome solar technology, but installations must be secure to prevent such tragedies.”

Kathia urged citizens to be prepared for worsening weather patterns, highlighting the link between increasing temperatures and extreme climate events.

“We are facing the consequences of a 1°C to 1.5°C rise in global temperature. This is the second consecutive year we’ve witnessed a sudden 7°C increase during summer, resulting in severe heatwaves,” he said.

He pointed to the Cholistan desert as one of the most vulnerable areas, where heatwave management is particularly challenging due to sparse population and water scarcity.

In response, the government has introduced multiple measures to protect citizens, including water supply efforts and early warning systems. However, Kathia emphasised the need for regional cooperation and long-term strategies.

“For any real reduction in temperature, we need serious action — afforestation, better urban planning, and collective efforts across South Asia,” he concluded.