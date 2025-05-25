Sindh to conduct free eye screenings for govt school students

A student reading in front of her class fellows in a Pakistani school. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: The Sindh Education Department has launched an eye screening initiative for students in government schools across the province in response to rising concerns over the impact of mobile phone usage on children's vision.

A letter has been issued by the department to all districts, directing school heads to cooperate fully with the programme. A No Objection Certificate (NOC) has been granted to a non-governmental organisation (NGO) to carry out the screenings.

According to officials, students in all districts will undergo eye examinations, and those found in need will be provided with free glasses. The initiative aims to promote early detection of vision problems and ensure better eye health among children.

Chief Adviser of Curriculum Wing Dr Fouzia Khan highlighted the growing concern around screen exposure. “The use of mobile phones is affecting children's eyesight. School heads must ensure full cooperation so children can be protected from long-term vision loss”

Experts stress that eye exams are vital for detecting issues like nearsightedness, farsightedness, and other conditions that can hinder academic performance and quality of life.

Due to financial limitations, lack of awareness, and poor access to eye care in some areas, many students remain undiagnosed. Health professionals and NGOs have long urged authorities to make eye screenings mandatory at the time of school admission.

This province-wide initiative is seen as a major step towards addressing preventable vision problems and supporting students’ learning and well-being.