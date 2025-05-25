Sindh to conduct free eye screenings for govt school students

KARACHI: The Sindh Education Department has launched an eye screening initiative for students in government schools across the province in response to rising concerns over the impact of mobile phone usage on children's vision.
A letter has been issued by the department to all districts, directing school heads to cooperate fully with the programme. A No Objection Certificate (NOC) has been granted to a non-governmental organisation (NGO) to carry out the screenings.
According to officials, students in all districts will undergo eye examinations, and those found in need will be provided with free glasses. The initiative aims to promote early detection of vision problems and ensure better eye health among children.
Chief Adviser of Curriculum Wing Dr Fouzia Khan highlighted the growing concern around screen exposure. “The use of mobile phones is affecting children's eyesight. School heads must ensure full cooperation so children can be protected from long-term vision loss”
Experts stress that eye exams are vital for detecting issues like nearsightedness, farsightedness, and other conditions that can hinder academic performance and quality of life.
Due to financial limitations, lack of awareness, and poor access to eye care in some areas, many students remain undiagnosed. Health professionals and NGOs have long urged authorities to make eye screenings mandatory at the time of school admission.
This province-wide initiative is seen as a major step towards addressing preventable vision problems and supporting students’ learning and well-being.
If India had nothing to hide, it should have agreed to impartial investigation into Pahalgam incident, says Saima
PMD anticipates that sea breezes will continue to recover as system moves further away
Report describes 2024 as “most injurious year for civilians” since beginning of Explosive Violence Monitoring...
PM Shehbaz Sharif constitutes committee to investigate matter
PM will have discussions on bilateral relations, matters of regional and international importance
Charged protesters also struck vehicles in Aseefa's convoy with batons, says police officer