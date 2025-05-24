Eight dead, dozens injured as powerful storm batters Punjab

A view of dense dust storm before rain that engulf Lahore on May 24, 2025. — APP

At least eight people were killed and 45 sustained injuries after a massive storm hit parts of Punjab on Saturday, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said.

Mostly, deaths were caused by the collapse of dilapidated buildings and exposure to unsafe structures, the PDMA spokesperson stated in an initial report.

It further detailed that three deaths occurred in Jhelum, while Rawalpindi, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Sialkot, and Mianwali each saw one fatality.

Amid the storm, several incidents of fallen trees and damage to solar panels were also reported in Lahore.

The PDMA said that financial assistance would be given to the affected families.

Meanwhile, rescue officials said at least 10 people were killed and 51 injured in Lahore.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed the administration and rescue teams to stay alert, citing heavy rains and storms across the province.

She also took notice of several flooded low-lying areas and issued directives to officers to take emergency steps.

A day ago, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a weather advisory, warning of isolated showers, thunderstorms, windstorms, and dust storms expected over the next 12 to 36 hours in parts of Punjab, Islamabad, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant, secure loose objects, and avoid unnecessary outdoor travel during severe weather conditions.

The National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) of NDMA has issued an impact-based advisory, warning that strong winds and thunderstorms could uproot weak trees and lead to temporary power outages.

Dust storms pose a risk to fragile structures, rooftops, vehicles, and electrical infrastructure, while reduced visibility during storms may heighten the likelihood of road accidents.

The vulnerable areas include Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mianwali, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Lahore, Narowal, and surrounding regions.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, isolated rainfall, windstorms, thunderstorms, and dust storms are forecast over the next 12 to 36 hours, impacting various districts such as Chitral, Battagram, Kohistan, Kohat, Kurram, Bannu, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Mohmand, and nearby areas.

Additional input from APP