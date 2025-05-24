Lahore-bound flight narrowly escapes disaster amid severe storm

This representational image shows a silhouette of an aircraft in flight. — Pexels

LAHORE: A private airline flight from Karachi to Lahore narrowly escaped disaster on Saturday after being caught in a severe storm while attempting to land at Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The flight, FL-842, was struck by intense turbulence as it touched down on the runway, forcing the pilot to abort landing and take off again due to extreme weather conditions.

Passengers experienced strong jolts during the landing, with many reciting holy verses as the plane struggled against the storm.

The pilot, following instructions from air traffic control, flew the aircraft back to Karachi to ensure the safety of those on board.





Meanwhile, 57 passengers of the same flight have refused to continue their journey due to the terrifying experience, airport sources said.

According to passengers, the aircraft was caught in intense turbulence at least five times as it approached Lahore airport. “The plane was violently jolted in the air, and even during the attempted landing,” one passenger said.

“The pilot eventually aborted the landing and flew the aircraft back to Karachi.”

After landing safely in Karachi, the aircraft was refuelled and prepared for a second attempt to Lahore once the weather improved. However, dozens of distressed passengers disembarked and cancelled their travel plans.

The offboarding of these passengers, along with the return of their luggage, caused further delays in the flight's re-departure to Lahore, sources added.

Sources further said that at least two flights arriving at Lahore airport were diverted to Karachi due to the storm and poor weather conditions. A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Islamabad to Lahore was also redirected to Karachi.

Additionally, the departure of two Karachi-bound flights from Lahore was delayed due to ongoing bad weather.

However, as weather conditions improved in Lahore, arrivals and departures at Allama Iqbal International Airport resumed, with flights PK-305 and PA-405 departing for Karachi.