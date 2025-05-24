Field Marshal Asim Munir hosts dinner to honour political leadership, armed forces

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) presents a painting about war to Field Marshal Asim Munir. — ISPR

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir expressed profound gratitude to the political leadership for their strategic foresight during Marka-e-Haq and lauded the seamless inter-services coordination that ensured operational success in Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, read a statement issued by the military’s media wing.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief made the remarks while addressing a dinner hosted by him to honour the political leadership, the steadfast commitment of the armed forces, and the indomitable spirit of the people of Pakistan as demonstrated during the Marka-e-Haq.

In his remarks, the field marshal lauded the seamless inter-services coordination that ensured operational success in Operation Bunyanum Marsoos.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir (left) welcomes President Asif Ali Zardari at a dinner hosted by the army chief to honour the political leadership. — ISPR

He further acknowledged the unwavering role of Pakistani youth and media in countering the disinformation campaign waged by India, describing them as a “steel wall” against malign propaganda. The COAS also commended the outstanding contributions of Pakistani scientists, engineers, and diplomats, whose professionalism and resolve proved critical during the conflict.

The evening stood as a powerful affirmation of national unity and the collective resolve to advance with renewed strength and cohesion, read the statement.

Political leadership attends the dinner hosted by Field Marshal Asim Munir. — ISPR

The distinguished gathering was graced by President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Senate chairman, National Assembly speaker federal ministers, governors, chief ministers; Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, services chiefs; senior leadership of major political parties; high-ranking government officials and senior officers from the three services.

Participants paid tribute to the sagacious leadership that steered the nation through a defining moment, hailed the courage and sacrifice of the armed forces, and commended the resolute patriotism of the Pakistani people.