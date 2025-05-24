PTI 'reignites efforts' for dialogue with govt

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq pictured during a meeting in this undated image. — X@NAofPakistanPTI Chairman Barrister Gohar and Barrister Saif playing an active role in the process.

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has reportedly resumed efforts to start a fresh round of negotiations with the current government.

According to sources, discussions are in progress to initiate talks, with PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar and Barrister Saif playing an active role in the process.

According to the sources, the dialogue had stalled due to heightened tensions between Pakistan and India.

However, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adviser on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif told Geo News that PTI is not currently engaged in any formal negotiations with any party. However, efforts for the release of PTI founder Imran Khan are continuing.

It is worth noting that Barrister Saif met with the PTI founder and former chairman Imran, at Adiala Jail two nights ago.

Sources further revealed that during the meeting, Imran issued important instructions to Barrister Saif regarding the advancement of talks with the government.

In a major political development, the incarcerated PTI founder agreed to initiate dialogue with the government, following a recent offer extended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The former premier, however, has maintained that these talks be conducted away from the glare of television cameras to ensure meaningful outcomes.

The development was followed PM Shehbaz’s recent speech on the floor of the National Assembly, where he invited PTI to join the national dialogue

A report published in The News later in the week suggested that no deal or concession had yet been extended to Imran or his party despite rumours making the rounds in political circles.

Far from being recipients of an offer, it is the PTI leadership that is quietly working behind the scenes, seeking to open a back-channel dialogue with both the government and the establishment.