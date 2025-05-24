Ex-husband booked for abducting woman in Lahore

LAHORE: Suspects on Friday kidnapped a woman from the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area of Lahore, in broad daylight.
On the complaint of the woman's brother, Mohammad Amin, a Lahore resident, police have lodged a case against the victim’s former spouse.
A shocking surveillance camera footage of the incident has also surfaced. The CCTV video shows two suspects arriving in a vehicle, forcibly grabbing the woman identified as Mahwish and pushing her into the car before fleeing the scene.
The First Information Report (FIR) states that the 25-year-old victim's former husband Fayyaz abducted her with the help of his accomplices. Ayub and an unidentified individual have also been named in the FIR.
Amin alleged in the FIR that his former brother-in-law had kidnapped his sister for subjecting her to sexual assault.
Whereabouts of the abducted woman could not be known till filing of this report, neither the investigation police have launched a search operation for her as yet.
