No threat to Pakistan as Arabian Sea system grows stronger

Visitors arrive at sea view beach after on June 16, 2023. — INP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Saturday that a low-pressure system in the Arabian Sea has intensified into a depression and it is currently located approximately 1,058 kilometres southeast of Karachi.

The depression is expected to move eastward, according to the Met Office but officials have confirmed that there is currently no threat to any coastal area of Pakistan.

The system is projected to begin weakening after making landfall on the Indian coast and earlier fears of a heatwave gripping Sindh, including Karachi, under the influence of this system have now subsided.

The expected weakening of the depression, the likelihood of a heatwave has diminished.

Furthermore, the Meteorological Department anticipates that sea breezes will continue to recover as the system moves further away. This will bring much-needed relief to coastal areas.

Meanwhile, the PMD also said that most parts of Sindh are expected to experience hot and dry weather in the coming days.

While isolated rain with gusty winds and thunderstorms are anticipated in the Jamshoro district, Karachi is set to face a spell of increasing heat and humidity.

Residents of Karachi can expect hot and humid conditions today and tomorrow, with temperatures likely to hover between 35 degrees Celsius and 37°C.

"The mercury is predicted to climb further on Sunday, potentially reaching 39°C," officials from the Met Office said.

Monday is forecast to be an extremely hot and humid day for the metropolis, with the Meteorological Department warning that temperatures could soar to 40°C.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during this period.