Pakistan-India conflict: Bilawal meets PM Shehbaz ahead of global outreach

A delegation led by Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ahead of visit to key world capitals, Islamabad, May 23, 2025. — X/@GovtofPakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to consult on effectively presenting Pakistan’s narrative in key international capitals and raising awareness about India’s aggression and provocative actions.

Senator Sherry Rehman and former federal minister Hina Rabbani Khar were also accompanying Bilawal, whose party is a key ally of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Centre, stated a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The PPP chairman is all set to lead a high-level delegation comprising key parliamentarians to global capitals to present Pakistan’s case at the international level after the recent Pakistan-India conflict, following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Bilawal, who had previously served as the country’s foreign minister under the previous PDM government, himself confirmed this development through a message on his official social media account on X.

“I was contacted earlier today by Prime Minister Shehbaz [Sharif], who requested that I lead a delegation to present Pakistan’s case for peace on the international stage,” wrote the PPP chairman.

He further added that he was “honoured to accept this responsibility and remains committed to serving Pakistan in these challenging times".

The delegation comprises Musaddiq Malik, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Senator Sherry Rehman, Hina Rabbani Khar, Faisal Sabzwari, Tehmina Janjua and Jalil Abbas Jilani. The delegation will visit Washington, London, Brussels and Paris.

During today's meeting, the PPP chief thanked the premier for trusting him with this diplomatic task and entrusting him with the leadership of the Pakistani delegation.

“I hope that under your leadership, this delegation will present Pakistan’s position and narrative to the world in a comprehensive and effective manner,” the prime minister said.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Climate Change Mosaddiq Malik, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi.

Pakistan armed forces launched a large-scale retaliatory military action, named "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos", and targeted several Indian military installations across multiple regions.

The strikes, described by officials as "precise and proportionate", were carried out in response to India's continued aggression across the Line of Control (LoC) and within Pakistan's territory, which New Delhi claimed were aimed at "terrorist targets".

Pakistan downed six Indian fighter jets, including three Rafale, and dozens of drones. After at least 87 hours, the war, provoked by India, ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States.

According to ISPR, a total of 53 individuals, including 13 personnel of the armed forces and 40 civilians, were martyred in Indian strikes during the recent military confrontation.

The military confrontation between the two countries was triggered by last month’s attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) that left 26 tourists dead, with India blaming Pakistan for the attack without offering any evidence.