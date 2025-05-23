Pakistan extends airspace closure for Indian airlines for another month

An IndiGo Airlines Airbus A320 aircraft takes off in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, October 19, 2017. — Reuters

Amid the prevailing tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations in South Asia, Pakistan on Friday extended its airspace closure for all Indian-owned or Indian-operated airlines until June 24, according to a notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority.

The restriction applies to "all aircraft registered, operated, owned, or leased by India" and includes Indian military aircraft, the authority said in a statement.

Meanwhile, India also extended airspace closure for Pakistan or Pakistan-operated airlines till June 23.

The move extends restrictions first imposed last month amid continuing tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours following the Pahalgam attack in April, which resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

India had unilaterally closed its airspace to Pakistani flights on April 23, prompting a reciprocal ban from Islamabad the next day. India then took several other measures against Pakistan.

Later, on May 6-7, India launched unprovoked attacks on multiple Pakistani cities. In response, the armed forces of Pakistan launched a large-scale retaliatory military action, named "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos", and targeted several Indian military installations across multiple regions on May 10.

Pakistan's response led to the mobilisation of the global powers, following which a ceasefire was reached, which remains intact.

While India's aviation industry has faced heavy losses, the impact on Pakistani aviation has been minimal. With only one eastbound flight rerouted via China and limited operations in the Far East, Pakistan’s aviation sector remains largely unaffected.

This is not the first time Pakistan has imposed such restrictions. Airspace closures were previously enacted during the 1999 Kargil conflict and the 2019 Pulwama crisis, both instances in which India faced greater aviation disruptions than Pakistan.

Financial blow to Indian airlines

According to sources, Indian airlines have suffered losses exceeding Rs8 billion in the past month alone. These include Rs5 billion in additional fuel costs and Rs3 billion in expenses incurred due to forced stopovers by long-haul flights.

Sources note that Indian carriers operating Boeing 777 and Airbus A320 family aircraft have had to endure 2 to 4 hours of extra flying time per journey. With approximately 150 flights rerouted daily, fuel consumption has surged dramatically.

Experts estimate that a Boeing 777 consumes about 6,668 kilograms of fuel per hour, while an Airbus A319, A320, or A321 uses around 2,400 kilograms per hour. At the current average jet fuel price of $0.82 per kilogram, Indian airlines are spending nearly $557,625 daily on additional fuel alone. That amounts to over Rs5 billion in fuel-related losses in one month.

In addition, the extended travel times have triggered crew duty hour limitations, necessitating crew changes at transit airports. These stopovers also involve added costs for landing fees, refuelling, and airport services. Over the past 30 days, such stopover-related expenses have totalled between Rs2.5 and Rs3 billion.

Air India is reportedly the worst-hit carrier and has requested financial support from the Indian government. Other airlines, including Akasa Air, SpiceJet, IndiGo, and Air India Express, have also faced operational disruptions.

Flights originating from Amritsar, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, and Jaipur are now forced to traverse longer western routes over the Arabian Sea. These detours affect flights to destinations in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

Sources have indicated that if the ban continues and the Indian government does not provide special assistance, Indian airlines may be forced to take extraordinary steps to sustain operations.