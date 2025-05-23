Heatwave fuels wildfires at multiple KP sites

A rescue worker trying to extinguish the flames in the bushes during a forest fire in KP. - X@syedrizwanmehb1

Extremely hot weather conditions have led to the outbreak of wildfires at eight separate sites in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as the country reels under the ongoing heatwave sparking major concerns over public safety and environmental damage.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the extreme weather conditions are expected to persist throughout the week, with temperatures forecast to remain significantly above normal in most parts of the country.

While the blaze has been brought under control in some areas, efforts to extinguish fires in other regions are still underway.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department issued a report stating that fires had broken out in forested areas of eight different regions, including Allah Dhand Batkhela Forest Range, Kaldara in Dargai, Buner, Bagh Kundi Chakdara, and the difficult mountainous area of ​​Uski.

Latifur Rehman, a spokesperson for the Forest Department, said that the fires in the forests of Petu Dara in Timergara and Adenzai had been successfully contained. However, operations were still underway in other locations, with rugged terrain posing challenges for firefighting teams.

The rescue operation involves the KP Forest Department, rescue teams, civil defense personnel, and local volunteers. Rescue workers have been directed to remain at the sites until the cooling process is fully completed.

The spokesperson said investigations were also being carried out to determine the causes of the fires in the mountainous regions, but the extreme heatwave is believed to be a key factor. Even minor negligence can lead to significant damage to trees and wildlife, he added.

Temperatures in the mountainous forest areas have soared to 48 degrees Celsius, causing dry shrubs to ignite rapidly and allowing the fire to spread across large areas.