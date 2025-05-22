KP won't join IMF negotiations if govt bars meetings with Imran: CM Gandapur

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur addresses a press conference. — APP/File

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Thursday warned the federal government that his administration will not join negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) if it does not change its attitude towards the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He demanded that the authorities allow five to six individuals from the PTI to meet incarcerated party founder Imran Khan to finalise the provincial budget.

He warned the federal government that the KP government would not support it on the conditions laid down by the IMF if meetings were not allowed.

Gandapur's statement came at a time when the federal and provincial governments commenced preparing budgets for the next fiscal year.

Last year, the federal government and the provinces struck a National Fiscal Pact for extending cooperation on a 19-point agenda, including discontinuation of support and procurement prices of commodities by the provinces.

The pact was signed to comply with the International Monetary Fund conditions under the $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

The Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan governments had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the federal government on sharing the fiscal responsibilities on June 27, July 30, July 12 and July 26 this year, respectively.

Speaking to the media after meeting the PTI founder at Adiala jail, Gandapur reiterated that the supremacy of the Constitution and "real democracy" should be established in the country, and PTI's "stolen mandate" should be returned in the national interests.

He also demanded that the courts give verdicts on cases against the PTI leaders.

The provincial chief executive said that Khan was ready to hold negotiations for the sake of Pakistan, and he should be immediately released. Gandapur also expressed optimism that the party founder would be released from jail soon.

The CM added that the KP government's budget would be "the best" and claimed that it is the only province which achieved all targets.

Slamming the Centre, he said that they would not join negotiations with the IMF if the federal government did not change its attitude.

To a question regarding a Rs40 billion corruption scandal, the KP CM said that former chief minister Mahmood Khan and then finance minister should be questioned.

He claimed that his administration recovered Rs20 billion and will recover the embezzled funds.