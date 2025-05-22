Baton of field marshal conferred upon COAS Asim Munir

President Asif Ali Zardari confers baton of field marshal upon Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir on May 22, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday jointly conferred the baton of field marshal upon Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir during a special investiture ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.

In recognition of his exemplary and exceptional leadership during Pakistan’s recent military clashes with India and the successful execution of “Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos”, the federal government on Tuesday elevated General Munir to the rank of field marshal.

The decision was made during a federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The government approved the promotion of COAS Gen Munir to the rank of field marshal for ensuring the security of the country and defeating the enemy via the best strategy and courageous leadership during “Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos”.

The rank of Field Marshal, a five-star designation, is the highest position in the Pakistan Army, placed above the rank of a general.

Addressing the ceremony, the president said they gathered to honour the nation's armed forces and the heroes of the army, navy and the air force, who defended the sovereignty, territory and integrity against unprovoked Indian aggression.

“The entire nation is proud of all of you,” he added. The president added that it was a matter of great pleasure for him to confer the baton of field marshal upon COAS Asim Munir in recognition of his extraordinary services to Pakistan during the turbulent period and with full confidence in his command and character.

“I, as president of Pakistan, hereby promote General Syed Asim Munir to the full rank of field marshal and confer the baton of field marshal as supreme commander of the armed forces,” he added.

Addressing the ceremony at the President House, PM Shehbaz said: “Today is a moment of profound national pride and historic importance for Pakistan.”

He said that they salute their national heroes, COAS Field Marshal Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

“You have led our brave armed forces to a remarkable victory against an enemy, caught in its own web of arrogance and hubris,” the premier added.

“Our armed forces not only defended the nation’s frontiers but also took the battle deep into the enemy’s territory, and within no time, the aggressor was brought to its knees and was taught a lesson.”

Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos

Pakistan armed forces launched a large-scale retaliatory military action, named "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos", and targeted several Indian military targets across multiple regions.

The strikes, described by officials as "precise and proportionate", were carried out in response to India's continued aggression across the Line of Control (LoC) and within Pakistan's territory, which New Delhi claimed were aimed at "terrorist targets".

Pakistan downed six Indian fighter jets, including three Rafales, and dozens of drones. After at least 87 hours, the war, provoked by India, ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States.

According to ISPR, a total of 53 individuals, including 13 personnel of the armed forces and 40 civilians, were martyred in Indian strikes during the recent military confrontation.

Gen Asim Munir — a brief profile

COAS Gen Asim Munir joined the Pakistan Army from the Mangala Officers Training School programme and then became a commissioned officer in the Frontier Force Regiment.

He commanded the Northern Areas Force as a brigadier and was appointed the director-general of the Military Intelligence in early 2017. In 2018, he was appointed as the director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Following this, he was posted as Corps Commander Gujranwala for two years. He also served as the Quarter Master at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

In November 2022, Gen Munir was appointed as the chief of the army staff.

He is the only army chief who headed both — the MI and the ISI. Gen Munir is also the first army chief who has been awarded the Sword of Honour.