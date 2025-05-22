India-backed terror proxies will be dismantled with full force, vows military after Khuzdar blast

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir chaired the 270th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at the General Headquarters, Rawalpindi on May 22, 2025. — Screengrab via ISPR video

The top commanders of Pakistan Army have pledged that Indian-backed terrorist proxies and hostile elements will be decimated with full force a day after six people including four children lost their lives in explosion in Khuzdar.

"These hostile elements, trained and financed to incite chaos and fear, will be dismantled and decimated with full force of national will and institutional strength."

The statement came after Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir chaired the 270th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at the General Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

The ISPR said the top commanders’ meeting commenced with Fateha for the martyrs of Bunyan-um-Marsoos, and the heinous terrorist attack in Khuzdar, Balochistan, an atrocity perpetrated through India-sponsored proxies, which resulted in the loss of four innocent children and two adults.

The forum unequivocally condemned the barbaric act, noting its deliberate targeting of non-combatants, particularly children, as a reprehensible violation of all norms of humanity and international conduct.

Field Marshal Asim Munir chairs Corps Commanders Conference at GHQ in Rawalpindi on May 22, 2025. — ISPR

The ISPR added that the top military commanders deliberated in depth on the threat posed by India-backed terrorist proxies operating in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It was observed that following its military failure in the wake of the Pahalgam incident, India, the so-called and self-claimed victim of terrorism, is actually a perpetrator of terrorism and the epicenter of regional instability, upped the use of covert means, employing non-state actors to pursue its destabilisation agenda.

The military's top brass resolved that Pakistan will never allow its peace to be compromised by externally sponsored terrorism. The armed forces, in close synergy with intelligence and law enforcement agencies, will pursue all proxies and facilitators of terrorism with unrelenting resolve.

The top military huddle came amid heightened tensions between Pakistan and India in the wake of last month's Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) wherein 26 tourists were killed by gunmen.

India blamed Pakistan for the attack without offering any evidence and launched missile and drone attacks on civilians, leaving at least 53 individuals, including 13 personnel of the armed forces and 40 civilians, dead in an unprovoked cross-border attack.

Pakistan , in response shot down over 80 Indian drones and six IAF fighter jets, including three Rafales, before launching a large-scale retaliatory military action, named 'Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos', and targeted several Indian military installations across multiple regions.

The strikes, described by officials as "precise and proportionate", were carried out in response to India's continued aggression across the Line of Control (LoC) and within Pakistan's territory, which New Delhi claimed were aimed at "terrorist targets".

After at least 87 hours, the clashes, provoked by India, ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States.

In the statement today, the military also paid solemn tribute to all the martyrs of Marka-e-Haq, the period of conflict with India since April 22-May 10, who laid down their lives in defence of the nation during India’s unprovoked aggression, read the ISPR statement.

"It reaffirmed that the sacred blood of the Shuhada shall not go in vain and safety and security of the people of Pakistan will continue to be the foremost priority of the armed forces."

'No one can coerce Pakistan'

The military huddle undertook a comprehensive review of the prevailing internal and external security environment, with particular emphasis on the successful conclusion of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, a decisive chapter of Marka-e-Haq.

The forum lauded the professionalism, synergy, courage, and resilience of Pakistan’s Armed Forces and the unwavering support of the nation, which together repelled aggression with exemplary precision and resolve.

The military leadership also acknowledged Pakistan’s media and information warriors who stood in step with the state against Indian propaganda onslaught, fake news and war hysteria, while accurately portraying facts and figures, thereby fostering public trust and countering misinformation.

The forum wholeheartedly recognised the spirit and dynamic contributions of the Pakistani youth, whose passion and patriotism rallied the national spirit as well as the projection of the national narrative.

The commanders saluted the political leadership for their foresight and for steering the nation during Marka-e-Haq with utmost clarity, conviction and resolve.

It was noted that history would recall with pride Pakistan’s swift and resolute defensive posture, which neutralised a grave threat within hours of its emergence. Pakistan responded with strategic restraint and operational clarity, upholding both deterrence and moral authority.

The forum also reaffirmed Pakistan’s unyielding resolve to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity against any act of aggression or misadventure.

Reiterating Pakistan’s strategic stance, the top brass declared: “No one can coerce Pakistan through the use or threat of force. The nation will take all measures necessary to safeguard its vital interests.”

'Security posture along LoC'

The military said a strategic overview of the regional environment was also undertaken, including the security posture along the Line of Control (LoC), the Working Boundary, and the Eastern Border, in light of the recent Pakistan-India conflagration.

The forum expressed deep concern over persistent human rights abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). It condemned these actions as they contributed to organic backlash and perpetuated cycles of violence.

The army leadership underscored the urgent need for international attention and intervention to prevent further deterioration of peace and security in South Asia, and reiterated full diplomatic, political, moral and humanitarian support for Kashmiri brothers and sisters and their just resistance for the right of self-determination

Field Marshal Munir commended the high morale, operational readiness, and professionalism of all ranks, as well as the steadfast support of the Pakistani nation.

He emphasised the blessings of Almighty Allah in guiding national efforts and directed all commanders to maintain a heightened state of vigilance and preparedness to address evolving threats across the spectrum.

In his concluding remarks, the army chief reaffirmed the Pakistan Army’s pivotal role in ensuring internal stability and securing national frontiers. He expressed profound appreciation for the enduring support of the people of Pakistan, stating: “The people of Pakistan are our greatest strength. We remain committed to their trust and expectations in our shared struggle against any foreign aggression, terrorism and extremism.”

The conference concluded with the Field Marshal expressing full confidence in the operational capability, preparedness and unwavering morale of all formations and institutions entrusted with the defence of the country.

The forum also extended its felicitations to the army chief on his conferment as field marshal, acknowledging his strategic foresight, resolute leadership, and enduring contributions to national defence.