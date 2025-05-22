Sindh govt notifies summer vacation dates for schools

Female students studying in a school in Sindh. —Sindh School Education Department website/File

The Sindh government on Thursday notified the dates of summer holidays for public and private institutions, which will be observed from June 1 to July 31.

A notification, obtained by Geo News, stated: "In pursuance of the decision taken in the meeting of sub-committee of steering committee on education held on November 28, 2024, the summer vacation for all public and private educational institutions under administrative control of School Education & Literacy Department shall be observed w.e.f June 1 to July 31 for the academic session 2025."

In Punjab, rising temperatures have forced the provincial government to close all private and public schools for summer vacations early, officials told AFP, adding that it will start on May 28 instead of June 1.

Class times have also been changed, with all educational institutes instructed to close two hours early at 11:30am "due to a constant heatwave," a notification issued by the education department said.

Schools in the province that serve tens of millions of children also closed for a week in May last year because of excessive heat, and for several weeks in November because of high levels of toxic smog that blanketed several cities.