Senators condemn 'inhumane' Khuzdar attack

(From right to left) Senators Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Sherry Rehman and Aimal Wali Khan addressing the Senate session on May 22, 2025. —Screengrab/YouTube/@SenateofPakistanOfficial

ISLAMABAD: Calling the targeting of schoolkids "inhumane", the Senate on Thursday denounced the Khuzdar terrorist incident. Whereas, the Senate members also demanded a more robust defence against external threats and reaffirmed the nation's commitment to protecting its denizens.

The motion to suspend normal business and discuss the Khuzdar tragedy, which claimed the lives of six individuals, including four schoolchildren, was presented by Senator Agha Shahzaib Durrani.

During the debate, senators accused India of supporting the perpetrators and emphasised the importance of national unity in the fight against terrorism.

Initiating the debate, former caretaker prime minister Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar condemned the growing influence of Hindutva ideology in India, which he described as a threat to minorities and regional stability.

He warned of the ideological spread of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) within Indian state institutions and cited the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as a case of state-sponsored terrorism. Kakar criticised India’s secularism as a facade, citing coercive laws targeting minorities, and denounced the Pulwama attack as a false flag operation.

He commended Pakistan’s united and restrained response, praising the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and reaffirmation of the Two-Nation Theory.

He alleged Indian support for terrorist groups like BLA, BRA, and TTP, accusing them of orchestrating the Khuzdar attack. Concluding his remarks, Kakar criticised parliamentary inaction and urged lawmakers to prioritise justice for the victims.

Targeting 'soft spots'

Senator Durrani strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the school bus, calling it an assault on Pakistan’s future and collective hope. He said the targeting of innocent children in his hometown had deeply grieved the nation, describing the attack as a strike not just on a vehicle, but on the country’s history and aspirations.

He said the attack came after the failure of a foreign-backed operation named “Message,” followed by another offensive, “Operation Sindoor,” on May 6–7, which Pakistan countered effectively. He added that when India fails militarily, it reverts to using proxies and targeting soft spots, including schoolchildren.

He said Pakistan, particularly Balochistan, has suffered from terrorism for over two decades, with billions lost and countless lives sacrificed. “How many more coffins must we carry, how many children martyred, before the world sees who the real terrorist is?” he questioned.

He said that when attackers are caught in Pakistan, international media downplays it, while Indian media distorts the narrative. Referring to celebratory posts from Indian accounts after the Khuzdar attack, he accused India of dishonouring Dalits, killing over 70,000 Kashmiris, and now targeting children in Balochistan.

Doubling military personnel's salaries

Senator Faisal Vawda condemned India’s targeting of vulnerable civilians as a cowardly act and called for national unity and stronger defence. He urged the government to promote national unity by engaging the opposition and setting aside political differences.

Emphasising national security, he called for a higher defence budget and a doubling of armed forces’ salaries, stating, “Without security, there is no sustainable progress.”

He praised the Pakistani military’s restraint, under Filed Marshal General Asim Munir's guidance, for avoiding civilian targets despite provocations, demonstrating maturity and responsibility internationally.

He stated that Pakistan decisively eliminated several Indian soldiers in retaliation, sending a clear message that aggression would be met with full force.

Condemning India’s targeting of children as a sign of weak mentality, he affirmed the nation’s unity behind its armed forces, leadership, and institutions.

'Barbaric act'

PMl-N Senator Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui vehemently condemned the recent terrorist attack in Khuzdar, calling it an inhumane and barbaric act that defies all moral and human comprehension.

He stated: “I have spent my entire life with words—teaching, writing, and playing with them–but I must admit, I am at a loss for words to describe the sheer brutality of this incident. It is unimaginable that such individuals exist on this earth, capable of killing innocent schoolgirls."

He emphasised that the victims were children, carrying books and heading to their madrassas with dreams in their hearts. “To target such innocent souls is nothing short of a crime against humanity,” he said.

“If someone claims to fight for rights but denies children their right to education, to live, to exist—what kind of cause are they truly fighting for?”

He stated that such acts are a continuation of the barbarity witnessed in previous years, including the tragic incident in Peshawar. “The deceased innocent girls, who have tragically lost their lives, will undoubtedly see their murderers held accountable before the Divine. Those who support or justify these acts under any pretext are equally culpable,” he added.

Senator Siddiqui also placed the blame on India for supporting such terrorist organisations, asserting that India is funding, training, and enabling these groups.

“These militants do not produce weapons in the mountains. Someone provides them, trains them, and finances them—and we are fully aware of who that is,” he said.

However, he also called for self-reflection, stressing that while India remains a hostile neighbour, the problem is not solely external. He pointed out that there are individuals within Pakistan who, under the pretence of fighting for rights, take up arms, forge alliances with foreign adversaries, and target innocent civilians.

“Disagreement is not treason,” he said. “Those with grievances must pursue political dialogue—not resort to terrorism. Let’s not mislabel this as a struggle for Baloch's rights. This is outright terrorism, and the nation must come together to put an end to such divisions.”

'Children growing up sans basic digital tools'

Awami National Party (ANP) central leader Aimal Wali Khan compared the brutality against innocent children, saying such cruelty wouldn’t be inflicted even on animals.

He criticised the decades-long cycle of blame and inaction, warning that without serious reflection and implementation of policies like the National Action Plan, such tragedies will continue. “For 50 years, we’ve waited for the next incident, blamed others, and moved on as if nothing happened,” he said.

He said the killing of children—whether in Peshawar, Balochistan, Punjab, Sindh, or Waziristan—deeply affects every Pakistani.

Citing the 18th Amendment, he stressed the need to respect the distinct identities of Sindhis, Baloch, and Punjabis. “Why must everyone be forced into one mould?” he asked, asserting that lasting peace in Pakistan depends on democracy, rule of law, and genuine devolution of power.

He criticised the lack of internet and communication access in Waziristan and other tribal areas, saying, “Our children are growing up without basic digital tools.”

He accused officials of misrepresenting the situation in Senate committees and recalled challenging one during a briefing, saying, “I told him to send anyone with me to verify the truth.” Expressing frustration over disrespectful language used by a government official, he declared, “We are not here to be insulted. I refuse to be part of any committee where members are treated with such disregard.”

Aimal called for the resignation of the official, stating that his party would not tolerate such behaviour. “This is not a personal matter. I stand for the oppressed people of Waziristan and every Pakistani region enduring neglect and violence,” he concluded.

The Senate Chairman later referred the issue of the official’s misconduct with Aimal during the committee meeting to the relevant standing committee for a thorough investigation and resolution.

'Heavy cost'

Participating in the debate, Senator Sherry Rehman said the recent terrorist attack in Khuzdar was a national tragedy, the entire nation is mourning the loss of innocent lives, including schoolchildren, including young girls.

She said the incident reminded the country of the 2014 APS Peshawar massacre, adding that terrorism in any form is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms.

“We have carried out years-long operations against terrorism, which came at a heavy cost. Our soldiers and civilians have made immense sacrifices,” she said. “But we are a resilient nation, and we continue to fight against terrorist groups like the TTP operating from Afghanistan and the BLA, which are being supported, financed, and organised with links to our neighbouring country, India.”

She also pointed to the arrest of an Indian serving military officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, stating he was caught carrying out similar acts—facilitating terrorism, funding, and supplying weapons.

Senator Rehman said her party always advocates for political solutions and mainstreaming those willing to engage. However, she stressed, “Those who target innocent children cannot be brought into any political process. There can be no talks with such forces of violence.”

Indian proxies must 'back off'

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar strongly condemned the attack on a school bus in Khuzdar, warning Indian proxies to back off and stating that India must learn from the response it has received.

Addressing the Senate session, Dar said the Khuzdar incident was intolerable and that the government firmly condemned the attack on children.

He termed it a highly sensitive matter and assured that the government was dealing with it seriously.

The foreign minister asserted that Indian proxies must retreat and that India should take heed of the lesson it has been taught. He stressed the need for unity across party lines to formulate a future strategy and expressed agreement with the sentiments shared by both opposition and treasury benches.

He underlined the urgency of eradicating the menace of terrorism, not just within Pakistan but across the entire region. He warned that allowing terrorists to return had led to the current crisis and reaffirmed the government's commitment to eliminating terrorism.

Dar further proposed the formation of a committee to devise a comprehensive strategy for the future.

He admitted that parts of the National Action Plan remained unimplemented and noted that Pakistan had allowed the entry of 35,000 to 40,000 individuals, which contributed to the current situation. He concluded by stating that this menace must be eradicated as it poses a grave threat to the region.