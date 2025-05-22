When is Eid ul Adha expected in Pakistan?

Representational image of a crescent moon in the night sky. — Pexels

KARACHI: Eid ul Adha is likely to be celebrated on June 7, according to the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco).

The agency forecast that the first day of Zil Hajj — the final month of the Islamic lunar calendar — is expected to fall on May 29, subject to the official moon sighting. Based on this projection, Eid ul Adha would be observed on Saturday, June 7.

Suparco revealed that the Zil Hajj moon will be born on May 27 at 8:02am, but its age by sunset that day will only be 11 hours and 34 minutes, making the chances of visibility almost negligible across the country.

Similarly, astronomer Dr Faheem Hashmi had also shared that Eid ul Adha would be observed on June 7 as there is no chance of the Zil Hajj moon sighting in Pakistan on May 27 as per astronomical calculations.

The astronomer said that the new moon is unlikely to be visible in Pakistan on May 27 as it will only be 11 hours old at the time of sunset on that day.

In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the auspicious festival in the Islamic calendar is expected to fall on June 6, according to the Emirates Astronomy Society.