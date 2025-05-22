Normal air traffic resumes over Pakistan sans Air France

Air France's Airbus A350 takes off in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, September 27, 2019. — Reuters

Air France continues to divert its routes around Pakistan, leading to substantial additional fuel expenses, even after the recent ceasefire between Pakistan and India.

Other foreign airlines, however, have resumed flying over Pakistani airspace, Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA) officials said.

Earlier this month, amid military clashes between the two countries, several major international carriers, including Swiss Air, Lufthansa, British Airways, and Emirates, suspended use of Pakistani airspace due to heightened security risks.

As a result, flights to Indian cities such as Amritsar, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai were rerouted, extending travel times and raising operational costs.

PAA officials said that since the ceasefire, airlines such as Swiss Air, Lufthansa, British Airways, Etihad, and Emirates have resumed normal operations and are once again flying through Pakistani airspace. Flights heading to India and other destinations are now using the more direct routes over Pakistan.

Despite the return to normalcy for many carriers, Air France flights to Delhi, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai continue to avoid Pakistan’s airspace. This ongoing diversion has resulted in millions of dollars in additional fuel expenses for the French airline.

According to aviation sources, other Air France flights to various countries are also bypassing Pakistan.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Pakistan decided to extend the closure of its airspace for Indian flights by another month. A Notice to Airmen (Notam) is expected to be issued later.

Under International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) regulations, airspace restrictions can be applied for only one month at a time, requiring periodic extensions.

India had closed its airspace to Pakistani flights on April 23, prompting a reciprocal move by Islamabad the next day. On May 6 and 7, India launched unprovoked attacks on Pakistani cities.

Pakistan responded with Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos on May 10, targeting Indian military installations. A ceasefire was subsequently reached and remains in effect.

The airspace closure has heavily impacted India’s aviation industry, while Pakistan’s aviation sector has faced minimal disruption due to limited Far East operations and the rerouting of only one eastbound flight through China.