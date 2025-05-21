Pakistan eyes SpaceX partnership to advance digital connectivity: Ambassador Sheikh

Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States, visits US Technology Company SpaceX, Los Angeles, United States, May 20, 2025. — Pakistan Embassy to US

LOS ANGELES: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, has reaffirmed Islamabad’s interest in partnering with SpaceX to enhance digital connectivity through satellite-based solutions.

The ambassador made these remarks during a visit to the headquarters of SpaceX — a leading American aerospace and technology company — in Los Angeles, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by Pakistan’s Consul General in Los Angeles, Asim Ali Khan, and other consulate officials.

The delegation was welcomed by senior SpaceX officials, including the Vice President of Starlink Global Business Operations and the Director of Global Business Development.

During the visit, Ambassador Sheikh was briefed on the ongoing discussions surrounding potential collaboration between Pakistan and SpaceX, with a focus on the Starlink satellite internet project and broader satellite technologies.

The discussions explored how Starlink’s low-Earth orbit satellite infrastructure and SpaceX’s commercial capabilities could support Pakistan’s efforts to expand broadband access and strengthen national connectivity.

The ambassador and his delegation also received a guided tour of the SpaceX facility, gaining insights into the company’s cutting-edge innovations in space and telecommunications technology.

Ambassador Sheikh reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to innovation-led development and emphasised the importance of strategic international partnerships in advancing digital infrastructure.

He expressed optimism that continued engagement with SpaceX could pave the way for tangible cooperation in space technology and commercial innovation.

The visit forms part of Ambassador Sheikh’s broader outreach in California aimed at deepening technological and economic ties between the private sectors of Pakistan and the United States, the press release stated.

Earlier in March, IT Minister Shaza Fatima announced that a provisional licence has been granted to Starlink to provide satellite-based internet services in the country, and services were expected to be available in the country by the end of this year.